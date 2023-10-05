CLOSE

Ray J was hailed a legend by none other than Vince Staples eight years ago in a moment that will live on forever, and others have also supported the Long Beach rapper’s statements. Ray J saw his name trending on X Thursday morning after fans on the platform discussed the certified West Coast legend for his personality and antics.

Ray J, real name William Ray Norwood Jr., has seemingly done it all over the course of his still-ongoing career. The current trending moment for the singer and reality television star came when an X user posted an image of Norwood alongside Pamela Anderson split with an image of him sitting next to Joan Rivers.

That same user re-quoted their own X share with a video from The Real with Jackee Harry admitting that she and Ray got it in before.

From there, another user made mention of Ray J’s beef with Bobby Brown and how he brought Karrine Steffans into the mix.

“I’ll never forget when Ray J was beefing with Bobby Brown he called Supahead and asked her if he was there, and after she confirmed he was, he told her to let him know he f*cked both his b*tches now after f*cking Whitney Houston AND dropped one of the best r&b diss tracks ever,” wrote @pretty_yunique on an X thread, using the artwork for the All I Feel album.

She added, “This song makes me understand why Ray J was somehow able to convince n*ggas to let his character take Brianna virginity after Arnez waited ALL THEM GODD*MN YEARS.”

Following the trending topic shows fans on X discussing the fact Ray J continues to dominate the news cycle after the infamous Kim Kardashian sex tape leak and beyond, while also cosigning Vince Staples’ assessment of Ray’s status. Check out the aforementioned video below.

—

Photo: Getty

Ray J Trends For Bagging EVERYONE, X Users Discuss The West Coast Legend was originally published on hiphopwired.com