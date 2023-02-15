Real Hot Girl Sh*t: Twitter Celebrates Megan Thee Stallion On Her 28th Birthday #HappyBirthdayMegan

CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion is one of the world’s biggest stars and that is evidenced by Twitter going up for the Houston Hottie on her 28th birthday.

We haven’t heard a lot from Hot Girl Meg lately and we’re sure there is a good reason for that. While that’s none of our business, we can somewhat assume that she’s happy and healthy after boyfriend Pardison Fontaine shared an image of a couple sharing a shot with two heart-shaped glasses via his Instagram Story feed.

In that same feed, Pardi asked his followers which group between 112 and Jagged Edge had the right playlist for the “occasion” and we use our context clues regarding that question. It was largely thought that the pair broke up but we’re hoping for Black Love to win out again.

Megan Thee Stallion broke out big with the track “Big Ole Freak” and notched a number of huge hits since becoming an industry darling. The artist born Megan Pete also dipped her toe in the acting pool and had a crowd-pleasing cameo in Marvel’s She-Hulk series.

Happy Birthday again to Megan Thee Stallion! Check out the Twitter reactions below.

