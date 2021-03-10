RealBeaters Twitter Gets Sara Jay Trending Once Again, The Legend Is Saluted

is once again trending on Twitter but this time it’s not about former presidents or a rapper she allegedly ensnared. This time, it seems like the “Real Beaters” segment of the social media network is once more debating the adult video star’s skills and place in the pantheon of blue movies.

Wednesday morning (March 10) saw Sara Jay’s trending with fans unfortunately going in on her looks. However, as one of the hardest-working stars in that business, Jay has amassed quite the following over the years. Blessed with a knockout body and presenting serious energy in her, ahem, “work,” it doesn’t come as a surprise why she’s been a fan favorite for years.

Some might remember that Jay’s name was trending due to folks realizing that President Barack Obama followed her on Twitter with some believing that to be some kind of mistake or an intern’s doing. In addition, Jay found herself in the news headlines after she was lined with Brooklyn rapper and media personality Talib Kweli but it appears those claims were baseless.

With 4.3 million followers on Instagram, Jay is still entertaining the masses, running her own production company, and offering webcam shows for the buying public. While she teeters closer to the R-rated side on her Instagram page, it largely serves as a hub for Jay showing off her various looks and chill lifestyle versus wild romps and things of that sort.

Considering her time in the business, it’s only fitting that Jay manages and consults with other adult stars as evidenced on her Wyde Syde Productions page, and she’s also diving into the CBD side as well.

Check out the reactions from Twitter’s Sara Jay trend below.

