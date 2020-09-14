Redneck Rapper Kid Rock Will Headline Rona Rally Alongside MAGA Nitwit Donald Trump Jr.

“Hick Hop” artist (yes, that’s really a thing) Kid Rock will be the featured entertainment at an upcoming rally on Monday (Sept.14).

How do you follow up on the #CocaineConvention? Easy, hold a rally featuring washed-up culture vulture Kid Rock hosted by Donald Trump’s clown son Donald Trump Jr. along with his bat sh*t crazy girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle. Oh, she also happens to be his father’s senior advisor.

Nepotism at its finest.

The “Make America Great Again” COVID-19 superspreader event will take place in Macomb County, Michigan, which also happens to be Kid Rock’s hometown. The lies, loud dog-whistling, COVID-denying, and spreading is set to go down beginning at 7 p.m. at Bumpers Landing Boat Club.

While we won’t be tuning in, more than likely getting the cliff notes from VOX journalist, Aaron Rupar, who watches the events, so we don’t have to too, and hilariously fact checks them. Anyway, as you can imagine, the jokes are pouring in clowning the upcoming event because it comes as no surprise that the only form of entertainment the Trump campaign can muster up is Kid Rock.

In one tweet, political satirist Jeremy Newberger pretty much broke down what to expect from the upcoming sh*t show.

KID ROCK: Bawitdaba, (cough) da bang, (cough) da dang diggy (cough) diggy, (cough) diggy, (cough) said the boogie, (cough) said up jump the boogie. (cough) My name is (cough) kid. (cough) Kid rock! (cough) AUDIENCES: Wooooooooooooo! (inhales virus particles.) — JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) September 14, 2020

The superspreader event disguised as a rally is the latest of events the so-called president has recklessly held across the country that is still trying to control the spread of COVID-19. We are just going use this time to say make sure you get your mail-in ballot and vote early if you don’t want to physically go to a voting location. Trump and his cronies have to go… immediately.

You can peep more replies to the Kid Rock Rona Rally in the gallery below.

