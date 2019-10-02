Reebok & adidas Unveil Instapump Fury Boost™ [Photos]

Last week, Reebok and adidas announced they were combining the former’s classic Instapump Fury with the latter’s Boost cushioning . Today (Oct. 2), the brand’s finally unveiled proper photos of the Instapump Fury Boost sneaker that look like a must cop for discerning sneaker aficionados.

The Instapump Fury Boost will arrive in three exclusive release packs: “Prototype,” “OG Meets OG,” and “Black & White.”

Combining a classic silhouette with new, and popular, cushioning tech are the ingredients for a highly sought after shoe, and these are going to be very limited.

• “Prototype”: The “Prototype” model features the original colorway of Steven Smith’s ‘pullover’ Instapump Fury production sample. For the first time, this classic white, royal blue and solar orange Fury colorway will be released. In addition to celebrating Reebok’s innovation legacy, the Instapump Fury BoostTM Prototype gives a subtle nod to adidas’ BoostTM revolution by incorporating the same mesh paneling used in the original UltraBOOSTTM. The Instapump Fury BoostTM “Prototype” will be available exclusively at atmosCon Japan October 5 limited to 50 pairs only, wider APAC release on October 11 and global release on November 15.

• “OG Meets OG”: The “OG Meets OG” pack salutes the inaugural Instapump Fury and UltraBOOSTTM colorways. The Instapump Fury’s striking high-tech silhouette set it apart from the conventional sneaker scene. However, it was shoe’s daring OG colorway that made it a style icon. Convinced that the Fury had to make a visual statement, Steven Smith struck on an incendiary citron yellow upper, glowing against crimson and black accents. It was a bold choice that perfectly captured the Fury’s relentlessly inventive and independent spirit. The Instapump Fury BoostTM “OG Meets OG” will be available beginning on October 25 in APAC markets, and November 22 at select global outlets.

• “Black & White”: The Black & White pack is made for the fashion-forward. Featuring immaculate monochrome uppers with a glimmer of metallic GraphLite, its bold futurism is offset by the organic warmth of raw gum outsoles. Clean and balanced, the black and white combination will complement any look and is set to become a street staple. A celebration of pure form, the Black & White pack stays true to Smith’s “no more than what you need” vision. The Instapump Fury BoostTM “Black & White” will be available beginning December 6 at select global outlets.

Our pick is the “OG Meets OG” in the classic yellow/red/black colorway, for cultural purposes.

And now, for the photos. Check out detailed images of the Instapump Fury Boost below.

