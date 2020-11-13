Reheated B-Ball Beef: Isiah Thomas Says He Was “Dominant” Over Michael Jordan, #NBATwitter Reacts

Isiah Thomas is rightly considered one of the best players the NBA has ever seen, and that was proven with a pair of championship wins along with other feats. In a new interview, the Detroit Pistons legend believes that he was a far better player than Michael Jordan and said he was “dominant” over the Chicago Bulls superstar.

Thomas, 59, has long since moved to the analyst’s desk as part of the NBA TV crew after stints as a head coach and executive after his playing days were over. Sitting down with Shannon Sharpe for the former NFL star’s Club Shay Shay program, Thomas reignited the long-simmering feud between him and Jordan in a direct fashion.

“Just head-to-head, I was dominant over [Michael Jordan],” Thomas said to Sharpe, reacting to the host stating that Thomas saw the Celtics and the Lakers as true rivals. “When our times met…until [1991], when I basically had career-ending wrist surgery, up until then, my record against him and his team…it really wasn’t competition there.”

Thomas added, “[Michael Jordan] wasn’t my competition. My focus was Bird, Magic, Doctor J, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Those were the guys, I don’t care what anybody says. You can go back and look at history, those were the guys.”

Factual things are factual, although it would be a fallacy not to mention that Jordan went on to become an icon with the sport and remains so by way of apparel and his deserved status as a basketball savant.

On Club Shay Shay, Thomas also dished on other things such as hailing LeBron James’ talents, saying that Jordan was just the fifth-dominant player he’s faced, and more.

NBA Twitter of course had their commentary to make, and we’ve got those reactions listed out below.

“Head-to-head, I was dominant over Jordan. He just wasn't my competition. My focus was Bird, Magic, Dr. J, Kareem.” — @IsiahThomas pic.twitter.com/Ic82NR8Kpv — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) November 10, 2020

