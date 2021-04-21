Rep. Jim Jordan Loses His Top Again, This Time With Rep. Val Demings

Rep. Jim Jordan recently attempted to spark a shouting match with Rep. Maxine Waters, and now he’s done the same with another colleague. Rep. Val Demings, who had the floor during a hearing at the U.S. House of Representatives, was routinely cut off by Jordan but Demings fired back with a passionate rebuke of his actions.

A video of the House Judiciary Committee hearing regarding a bill in connection to hate crimes against Asian Americans went viral and has been shared in high volume across social media and news outlets. Demings, a former police officer and police chief in Orlando, Fla., can be seen dressing down an amendment from Jordan to the bill while criticizing her colleague for hopping the fence when it comes to law enforcement.

It should be noted that while mentioning the amendment, Jordan took the time to blast his Democratic Party colleagues for their stances against police, most notably the calls for defunding some city forces where shooting deaths of Black individuals have occurred. Demings took umbrage with Jordan’s digs and made a few of her own.

“It’s interesting to see my colleagues on the other side of the aisle support the police when it is politically convenient to do so,” Demings began while Jordan chimed in out of turn, prompting the congresswoman to forcefully remind him that she had the floor.

“Did I strike a nerve?” Demings retorted. “Law enforcement officers deserve better than to be utilized as pawns. And you and your colleagues should be ashamed of yourselves.”

Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler attempted to restore order but all was lost as Jordan kept droning on. The video has amassed a high number of views and responses. Some of the key reactions from Twitter are listed out below.

