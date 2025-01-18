Close
Rick Ross & Snoop Dogg Dragged For Trump Event Performance

Rick Ross, Nelly, Soulja Boy & Snoop Dogg Dragged For Performing At Trump Inauguration Events

Published on January 18, 2025
Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty / Rick Ross / Snoop Dogg

Welp, it looks like everyone is kissing Trump’s ring. Snoop Dogg, a one-time staunch critic of Donald Trump, along with Rick Ross, Soulja Boy, and Nelly, is feeling the wrath of social media after performing at Trump inauguration events.
All money isn’t good money, especially if it’s coming from Donald Trump, but that didn’t stop some of Hip-Hop’s biggest acts from performing at Orange Mussolini’s inauguration events.

According to CBS News, things got interesting when it was revealed that Nelly, 50, would perform at one of Trump’s three official inaugural balls. The “Hot In Herre” crafter will take the stage at the Inaugural Liberty Ball on Monday. Ashanti’s baby daddy isn’t the only big-name artist selling their soul to perform for Trump and his MAGA minions. Country music superstar Carrie Underwood will perform “America the Beautiful” to kick off the convicted felon’s swearing-in ceremony, while opera singer Christopher Macchio will perform the national anthem. The Village People will also be performing their hit record, “Y.M.C.A,” the song that Trump does his stupid a** dance to at his rallies. As expected, the announcement of Nelly partaking in the celebrating of America’s downfall didn’t hit well with fans, particularly Black folks, who Trump is no fan of. https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js But things really took a turn when social media found out that Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross, and Soulja Boy performed at Crytpo Ball celebrating Trump’s victory. https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Social Media Is Telling Them to Keep The Same Energy They Had For Chrisette Michele For Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross, Soulja Boy & Nelly

Immediately, users on X, formerly Twitter, didn’t waste time mentioning Chrisette Michele’s name. The R&B singer caught hell for singing Trump’s first inaugural ball.
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js In an interview with Terrell three years ago, Michele said performing at Donald Trump’s inauguration “was the wrong thing to do.”  Well, we shall see if Black folks are really bout it and hold Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross, Soulja Boy, and Nelly’s feet to the fire just like they did to Chrisette Michele. Based on the reactions, they are letting the Hip-Hop superstars know that Trumpin is cool. You can see those reactions in the gallery below. window.addEventListener(‘interaction’, function () { setTimeout(function () { var s = document.createElement(‘script’), el = document.getElementsByTagName(‘script’)[ 0 ]; s.async = true; s.src = ‘https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js&#8217;; el.parentNode.insertBefore(s, el); }, 1000) });

Rick Ross, Nelly, Soulja Boy & Snoop Dogg Dragged For Performing At Trump Inauguration Events was originally published on hiphopwired.com

