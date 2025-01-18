Rick Ross, Nelly, Soulja Boy & Snoop Dogg Dragged For Performing At Trump Inauguration Events

Love The Urban Daily? Get more! Join the The Urban Daily Newsletter In Content Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Nelly will receive the Chrisette Michelle treatment (when she performed at the Bum’s first inauguration back in 2017). That’s the truth. https://t.co/wun5wMSbEV pic.twitter.com/7e1l8YRzDm — The Chanteezy Is Real (@iamchanteezy) January 18, 2025

It’s time to throw @SnoopDogg in the dumpster with the rest of Trump’s white supremacist, insurrectionist allies. pic.twitter.com/tuWbhIxCWV — 𝕂𝔼𝕄𝔼𝕀𝕌ℕ ℝ𝔼𝕏 (@yourlittldogtwo) January 18, 2025

HOLY COW: Rap icon Soulja Boy is currently performing on stage at a Trump Inaugural Ball in DC! pic.twitter.com/Ppvg3zQHqq — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) January 18, 2025

Social Media Is Telling Them to Keep The Same Energy They Had For Chrisette Michele For Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross, Soulja Boy & Nelly

Y’all gave Chrisette Michelle hell for performing at Trump’s first inauguration; I hope to see the same energy for Snoop Dogg, Nelly, and Rick Ross. pic.twitter.com/fjLZGgwail — B E A N Z The Gamer Dad(beanzgotgamez.bsky.social) (@BeanzGotGamez) January 18, 2025

In an interview with Terrell three years ago , Michele said performing at Donald Trump’s inauguration “was the wrong thing to do.”