RIP: Actor Chadwick Boseman Passes Away From Colon Cancer

Renowned actor Chadwick Boseman, famed for his portrayal of Marvel’s Black Panther, has passed away. He was just 43.
The Associated Press reported the actor’s death. The South Carolina native succumbed to a bout with colon cancer according to his press rep. A statement released on Boseman’s Instagram revealed he was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016.
Boseman reportedly passed away at his home in the Los Angeles area. According to his publicist Nicki Fioravante, his wife and family by his side. Recently, Twitter had recently been alarmed by the actor’s thin and frail appearance, but any word of his illness was kept under wraps.
I am hearing stories of desperation from people all over the country, and we know our communities are suffering the most and urgently need help. Celebrating #JackieRobinsonDay with the launch of Thomas Tull’s #Operation42, a donation of 4.2 million dollars in personal protective equipment (PPE) to hospitals that service the African American Communities who have been hit the hardest by the Covid-19 pandemic. Thank you, Jackie, for refusing to accept the world as it is, for showing us that we can make a difference.
A graduate of Howard University, Boseman first gained major accolades for his portrayal of Jackie Robinson in the biopic 42 in 2014. The acclaimed actor also gained critical acclaim for his portrayals of James Brown in Get On Up and Thurgood Marshall in Marshall.
But it was Boseman’s role as Black Panther aka King T’Challa in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that truly made him an international icon. Beginning in Captain America: Civil War, he would then star in Black Panther and again hold it down in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.
Now consider that Black Panther was released in 2018, two years after his cancer diagnosis. The man was a true warrior.
Twitter is currently shocked at this sudden, shocking and heartbreaking news. Peep some powerful reactions from celebs, his peers and fans below.
Rest in powerful peace Chadwick Boseman.
It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. Photo Credit: @samjonespictures
This story is developing.
RIP: Actor Chadwick Boseman Passes Away From Colon Cancer was originally published on hiphopwired.com