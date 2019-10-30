RIP Pops: Actor/Comedian, John Witherspoon Has Passed Away At The Age of 77

Detroit native, actor and comedian John Witherspoon passed away at the age of 77 Deadline reports.

Witherspoon, ho was affectionately known as “pops,” was beloved for his roles in classic films like Friday franchise, Boomerang, Vampire In Brooklyn, Im Gon Git You Sucka, Meteor Man and more. His voice brought to life Robert Jebediah “Grandad” Freeman from the insanely popular animated show The Boondocks, which was recently given new life on the new streaming service HBO Max. He was also loved for his role as Pops on the syndicated comedy sitcom The Wayans Brothers.

In a statement to Deadline, Witherspoon’s family confirmed the sad news:

“It is with deepest sorrow that we can confirm our beloved husband and father, John Witherspoon, one of the hardest working men in show business, died today at his home in Sherman Oaks at the age of 77. He is survived by his wife Angela, and his sons JD, Alexander, and a large family. We are all in shock, please give us a minute for a moment in privacy, and we will celebrate his life and his work together. John used to say ‘I’m no big deal,’ but he was huge deal to us.”

No details as to cause of death were revealed. Witherspoon was still performing stand up regularly and had several upcoming shows planned up until the time of his death.

Colleagues, fans, and friends have taken to social media to react to the tragic news. You see all of the heartfelt condolences in the gallery below. Rest in power pops, you will be missed.

—

Photo: Johnny Louis / Getty

