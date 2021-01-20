RIPBabyCEO: Memphis Rapper & Fredo Santana Protege Baby CEO Reportedly Dead At 20

After fans joined together to honor the life of late Chicago rapper Fredo Santana on the third anniversary of his passing, it has been reported that a protege of his has died.has apparently died if the news of his death appearing across social media is indeed true.

According to what was found online, Baby CEO, 20, was born Jonathan Brown on October 22, 2000, in Memphis, Tenn., finding fame as a teenager after taking to social media and posting songs about his violent lifestyle peppered with images of drugs and guns. Baby CEO later found his way to Fredo Santana’s Savage Squad Records imprint and the pair began collaborating on tracks and the like.

While the details of Baby CEO’s death have not been publicly released, an outpouring of condolences has been appearing across social media, most notably Twitter. We’ve got those reactions listed out below.

