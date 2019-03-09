RIPBiggie: Twitter Fans Salute The Notorious B.I.G. On Anniversary Of Death

Canibus famously rapped on his LL Cool J takedown track “Second Round K.O.” that the “greatest rapper of all time died on March 9th” in reference to the late, great Biggie Smalls. Fans on Twitter are currently honoring the legendary Notorious B.I.G. and made “#RIPBigge” a top trending topic.
The Notorious B.I.G., born Christopher Wallace on May 21, 1972, was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on this day in 1997 after attending a star-studded party in Los Angeles. To this day, police have yet to solve the case and speculation about who ordered the hit on one of the game’s biggest rappers of the time is still high.
Although his career was cut far too short, The Notorious B.I.G. left behind a potent and resonant legacy. We’ve collected fans online praising Biggie Smalls below.
Notorious B.I.G reminded us that we had hope of making it out of the hood. Every Friday, I couldn't wait to listen with my brother. #RIPBiggie pic.twitter.com/F8IU3BgBxq— Tamyara Brown (@tamluvstowrite) March 9, 2019
One of my favorite rappers passed over 20 years ago today!...— BLACK LIVES MATTER✊🏽 (@KelliCS1) March 9, 2019
‘I never thought it could happen, this rappin stuff, I was too used to packin’ gats and stuff’#RIPBiggie pic.twitter.com/COcGS6EjpV
@ClassicFM973 @fybloom.— Kenny Fabulous (@Kenny_FabS) March 9, 2019
Pac sef dey feel my guy.
My #GOAT and a fan. #LongLiveBIG #RIPBiggie #LongLiveTheKing #GOAT pic.twitter.com/GjRaQGMUFZ
@ClassicFM973 @fybloom.— Kenny Fabulous (@Kenny_FabS) March 9, 2019
22 years after the king passed on, nobody has replaced him.
Christopher Wallace.
The best that ever did it.
We'll always love B.I.G POPPA. #RIPBiggie #LongLiveTheKing pic.twitter.com/NV06q3lzpI
2 Kings passed away on this day 🙏🏽 #march9th #RIPFlabba #RipBiggie pic.twitter.com/DFNC6SIuwo— 16V (@L_Tido) March 9, 2019
“I’m a nice guy, but the fear keeps everybody on their toes. People sometimes mistake sweetness for weakness. You never want anyone to know everything about you. It makes you too easy to classify.” – Biggie Smalls #RIPBiggie pic.twitter.com/0I6KCg4iCR— Captain Sidcup. (@captainsidcup) March 9, 2019
Even the west coast paid tribute to the king of rap. @ClassicFM973 @fybloom #RIPBiggie #LongLiveTheKing pic.twitter.com/jYzlKLWZpA— Kenny Fabulous (@Kenny_FabS) March 9, 2019
One of the greatest to ever do it!!!! #RIPBiggie pic.twitter.com/4e9XB4ntQQ— Drunken Assassin 👐 (@Infrared62311) March 9, 2019
Today #RIPBiggie pic.twitter.com/GVhSCBAVgq— DJTone-Zee (@DjTone_Zee) March 9, 2019
22 years ago today we lost biggie#RIPBiggie pic.twitter.com/QRTVo4dSyS— Christian Haagensen (@KrikNice42) March 9, 2019
22 years ago today. 🙏🏽 RIP B.I.G. #ripbig #RIPBiggie #NotoriousBIG pic.twitter.com/PwDCAZy6IC— Boi-1da.com (@boi1dacom) March 9, 2019
WHEN I WAS DEAD BROKE, MAN, I COULDN'T PICTURE THIS. #RIPBiggie pic.twitter.com/CJRBCIHnTq— •UPNORTHTRIPS• (@evboogie) March 9, 2019
Today marks the 22nd death anniversary of Biggie. He was always a special talent.— HipHop-N-More (@HipHopNMore) March 9, 2019
This is his “first” freestyle in Brooklyn when he was just 17. #RIPBiggie 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/SbK5qUUDqk
Missed breakfast opportunity today for T-bone steak, cheese eggs, and Welch's grape. #RIPBiggie pic.twitter.com/JQMcgpnK3k— Angela (@TheKitchenista) March 9, 2019