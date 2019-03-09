Canibus famously rapped on his LL Cool J takedown track “Second Round K.O.” that the “greatest rapper of all time died on March 9th” in reference to the late, great Biggie Smalls . Fans on Twitter are currently honoring the legendary Notorious B.I.G. and made “#RIPBigge” a top trending topic.

The Notorious B.I.G., born Christopher Wallace on May 21, 1972, was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on this day in 1997 after attending a star-studded party in Los Angeles. To this day, police have yet to solve the case and speculation about who ordered the hit on one of the game’s biggest rappers of the time is still high.

Although his career was cut far too short, The Notorious B.I.G. left behind a potent and resonant legacy. We’ve collected fans online praising Biggie Smalls below.

—

Photo: WENN

#RIPBiggie: Twitter Fans Salute The Notorious B.I.G. On Anniversary Of Death was originally published on hiphopwired.com