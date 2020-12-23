RIPEcstasy: Rapper Ecstasy Of Whodini Fame Has Passed Away At 56

The Hip-Hop nation is once again remembering a fallen member of the vast community, and fans of a certain era are still processing the news. It’s being reported thatof the 1980s Hip-Hop triohas died at the age of 56.

Word of the passing came from Q-Tip of A Tribe Called Quest fame and DJ Chuck Chillout, among others, regarding the passing of Ecstasy, real name John Fletcher, across a variety of social media accounts. Ecstasy was known for his Zorro-style hat and fly fashion sense, along with having one of the most distinctive rapping voices in the genre.

While the details of Flecther’s passing are not known, many Hip-Hop luminaries are offering their condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Ecstasy. We have those reactions below.

May the spirit of John “Ecstasy” Fletcher rest powerfully in peace. We’re playing “One Love” and “Funky Beat” right now.

