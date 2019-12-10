RipNickCannon: Nick Cannon’s Eminem Diss Reply Has Twitter Paying Their Respects Early

The beef between Eminem and Nick Cannon has been going on for years and just when we thought it was finally done, Slim Shady threw a jab on Fat Joe’s “Lord Above” track. Cannon has since responded and on Twitter, fans are paying their respects early as a hashtag, #ripnickcannon, has cropped up.

Nick Cannon is very much alive and well, but fans believe that his musical career and its lifespan is in jeopardy after Em’s verse prompted a response in the form of the “The Invitation,” a literal invitation in song form for a winner-takes-all battle between the pair that featured Suge Knight in a vocal cameo.

So far, it doesn’t look good for Cannon as fans believe he’s in over his head on this one. Based on Em’s recent and aforementioned feature, Cannon has his hands full for sure but he seems to be prepared for the smoke.

Check out all the reactions to the #ripnickcannon hashtag below.

