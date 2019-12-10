CLOSE
HomeNews

#RipNickCannon: Nick Cannon’s Eminem Diss Reply Has Twitter Paying Their Respects Early

Posted 8 hours ago

MTV EMAs 2017 - Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty


The beef between Eminem and Nick Cannon has been going on for years and just when we thought it was finally done, Slim Shady threw a jab on Fat Joe’s “Lord Above” track. Cannon has since responded and on Twitter, fans are paying their respects early as a hashtag, #ripnickcannon, has cropped up.

Nick Cannon is very much alive and well, but fans believe that his musical career and its lifespan is in jeopardy after Em’s verse prompted a response in the form of the “The Invitation,” a literal invitation in song form for a winner-takes-all battle between the pair that featured Suge Knight in a vocal cameo.

So far, it doesn’t look good for Cannon as fans believe he’s in over his head on this one. Based on Em’s recent and aforementioned feature, Cannon has his hands full for sure but he seems to be prepared for the smoke.

Check out all the reactions to the #ripnickcannon hashtag below.

Photo: Getty

#RipNickCannon: Nick Cannon’s Eminem Diss Reply Has Twitter Paying Their Respects Early  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

The Urban Daily Listening Party

Our staff has picked their favorite R&B and Hip-Hop stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Related Galleries
#StateofPlay: Sony Announces ‘Resident Evil 3′ & Predator Hunting Grounds’ Are Coming To PS4
#LHHH Cast, J-Boog & Twitter Form Like Voltron To Drag Dirty Mack Lil Fizz & Apryl
Skullcandy’s Lastest Limited Editon December Capsule Collection Is Simply Golden
Nick Cannon, Suge Knight & The N’Credible Gang Clap Back At Enimem, Twitter Says This Ain’t It Chief
Drake, Meek Mill, Lil Uzi Vert & More React To The Sudden Passing of Juice WRLD
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close