RIPRobertFuller: Protestors Demand Answers After Black Man Robert Fuller Found Hanging In Palmdale, California

A grim discovery earlier this week in California has sparked a demand in answers from protestors who are already entrenched in a battle against racial injustice . In the city of Palmdale, Black manwas found hanging from a tree near City Hall and an investigation has been launched to determine if foul play was at the root.

As reported by LAist, Fuller, 24, was found hanging from a tree in a park near the city hall early Wednesday morning. A lieutenant with the Palmdale sheriff’s department told the publication that their initial findings are pointing to suicide but outside observers are not convinced.

“From initial investigation of the scene and everything we’ve recovered, all signs right now lead us to believe this was a suicide,” the lieutenant said. “Without going into too much detail, it doesn’t appear there was any sign of a fight or struggle.”

Fuller’s sister, Diamond Alexander, has used Facebook to get out the word regarding her brother’s mysterious death and has launched a GoFundMe to help with memorial efforts.

Sadly, Alexander had to issue a statement via her Facebook page that a number of heartless individuals are attempting to capitalize on fundraising efforts and have created fake GoFundMe pages. Alexander set a $100,000 goal via GoFundMe and has exceeded that amount with the most recent tally in at $148,000.

On Twitter, the hashtag #RIPRobertFuller has been trending over the course of Saturday morning with some sharing footage of peaceful gatherings at the site of Fuller’s death, calling the incident an alleged lynching. Alexander, who currently lives in Arizona, has vowed to remain vigilant and will return to the park in protest.

Photo: GoFundMe

