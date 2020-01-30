RiRi & The Mob: Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Dating Rumors Ignite Chatter On Twitter

For quite some time, rumors that the recently single Rihanna andwere either becoming an item or already were together on the low. While neither artist has confirmed or denied the relationship, Twitter has all the commentary from the sidelines.

As reported by The Sun, a tabloid publication in the United Kingdom, the pair are apparently linked at the hip despite no official statement. The publication’s assessment of the union seems to be based merely on insider sources close to Rihanna. The source adds that the reason why the Barbadian superstar split from her billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel was that they lived entirely different lifestyles.

Countering these claims, a source told E! News that the rumor of Rihanna and Rocky dating isn’t as deep as Twitter wants it to be and that the two are just being friendly and kicking it as they’re in the same worlds of music and fashion.

“Rihanna is single. She just got out of a long intense relationship with Hassan. She’s wants to be single and isn’t going to jump into something,” E! News shared via a source. “She’s hanging out with ASAP Rocky, but she is not dating him.”

Since 2013, Rihanna and Rocky have combated the rumors ever since the singer and businesswoman appeared in the rapper’s “Fashion Killa” video. With the report from The Sun, chatter on Twitter has been robust this early Thursday morning (Jan 30).

We’ve got the best of the reactions to the Rihanna and A$AP Rocky dating rumors below.

