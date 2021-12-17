CLOSE
Roddy Ricch Drops Sophomore LP ‘LIVE LIFE FAST & Twitter Has Mixed Views

Roddy Ricch proved in 2019 that he was a star in the making and his smash hit “The Box” still remains as one of the biggest singles among rappers in his age group. The Compton, Calif. native made his return to the masses on Friday (Dec. 17) with his sophomore studio album LIVE LIFE FAST, and several fans on Twitter seemingly enjoying the release while others expressed disappointment.

The 23-year-old talent first teased the follow-up to his 2019 debut album Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial back in 2020, and finally unveiled more details earlier this year. The album boasts big features in Future, Kodak Black, 21 Savage, Takeoff, Jamie Foxx, Lil Baby, and more. Southside, Boi-1da, Kenny Beats, Mustard, and others contributed production to the album.

On Twitter, fans are giving their two cents on Roddy Ricch’s latest effort and some signs are pointing to another successful run for the young master of melodic Hip-Hop with the requisite detractors. Check out those reactions below.

It didn’t hit for everyone, though.

