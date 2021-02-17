Rush Limbaugh Dead At 70, How’s The Weather?

Rush Limbaugh, who became one of the top conservative pundits of his era, has died after complications with lung cancer. As news of Limbaugh’s passing went wide, many of the media blowhard’s opponents and targets haven’t offered much in the way of kind words.
Limbaugh’s time in the media limelight earned him a vast and loyal following, which also came coupled with his explosively racist takes on Black people, NFL players, and members of the LGBTQ community. If it would move the needle into rating spikes for Limbaugh’s popular radio shows, he would dive headfirst into some of those strong and crass opinions.
As a result, the response from many on Twitter has been especially cold-hearted and petty. Some could wager that this is the result of his years of audio tyranny at the expense of those aforementioned groups of people that never attacked him in the first place.
We’ve got those petty reactions to Rush Limbaugh’s death below.
Rush Limbaugh once said Robin Williams suicide was because he was a leftist and not due to depression.— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) February 17, 2021
Rest in piss, Rush. You won’t be missed.
Rush Limbaugh spent decades advancing his career by opportunistically spreading vicious lies that got a lot of bad people elected, whose corrupt policies in turn got a lot of Americans killed. Now he's dead. So be it. There's a reason "Rest in Piss" is trending right now.— Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) February 17, 2021
“Rest in Piss” is trending because Rush Limbaugh died.— Steve Hofstetter (@SteveHofstetter) February 17, 2021
I don’t know who the first person to write this was, but how dare you. How dare you come up with the perfect joke before the rest of us could.
It’s downright rude.
Trying to live my life in a way that "Rest In Piss" doesn't start trending within 5 minutes of people learning about my death— Barred and Boujee (@AudreLawdAMercy) February 17, 2021
rest in piss is trending lmao pic.twitter.com/r96DfoQwu9— kluges (@segulkluges) February 17, 2021
I love that "rest in piss" is trending and we all know EXACTLY why that is happening. Not sorry about it.— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) February 17, 2021
70 years too long. Rest in piss Rush pic.twitter.com/cGS5VCQw8H— ☘️🍀 (@jaay_cool) February 17, 2021
guys try to be good people, live your lives well, so that when you die “rest in piss” isn’t trending on twitter 😂— Niccole Thurman (@niccolethurman) February 17, 2021