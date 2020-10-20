Sada Baby was just enjoying a jolt of chart fame with the remix to his “Whole Lotta Choppas” track with Nicki Minaj, but a pair of tweets may be sinking his current trajectory. The tweets from 2011 highlight a threat of rape towards one of the Detroit rapper’s followers, and threats against Beyoncé.

“I wanna slip #Oomf a roofie and rape her ass all, night,” read one tweet dated Oct. 3, 2011. In another, Sada wrote, “I’m tired of Beyonce dat bitch need to die or somethin.”

This lead to Twitter sleuths digging up a series of Sada’s social media posting, which endd up with him being accused of being a colorist, sexist, and violent towards women of color.

As it stands, Sada Baby is getting dragged through the mud right now and we’ve got the reactions listed below.

—

Photo: Getty

Sada Baby Hit With The Creep Tag For Rapey Tweets, Wishing Violence On Beyoncé was originally published on hiphopwired.com