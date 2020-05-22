Samsung’s latest accessory, the Galaxy Buds+ are now available in a fresh new color.

The Korean tech giant announced Thursday (May.21) that the Galaxy Buds+ are now available in the new Aura Blue color. The new silhouette joins the white, black, and sky blue Galaxy Buds+ first unveiled at the Samsung Event in San Francisco back in February.

Cutting-edge sound technology: With sound by AKG, everything you hear is studio quality that is balanced, detailed, and natural. Don’t miss a thing with new two-way dynamic speakers and control when you want to tune out or stay alert with new Ambient Sound settings.

Enhanced call quality: Reduce noise around you with an adaptive three-microphone system that automatically adjusts based on your environment, so every word you speak can be heard clearly.

Battery life for the entire day: Galaxy Buds+ offer up to 11 hours of battery life in a single charge, plus an additional 11 hours with the charging case.

Convenience tailored to you: Pair your Galaxy Buds+ with multiple devices through Samsung Cloud, or customize equalizer, bass, and ambient sound settings with the Galaxy Wearable app.

The Aura Blue buds, which are only available at Best Buy , come with all the fantastic features that make them one of our favorite accessories to have.

“Samsung once again delivers with Buds+ and builds off what made its predecessor great. For $149, the Galaxy Buds+ are a steal due to what they offer users. From Spotify integration, the new mic array system, and the fantastic battery life, these are truly the best set of wireless earbuds on the market.”

Like the previous models, the Aura Blue Galaxy Buds+ only cost $149 and could be the perfect gift for the graduate in your family or for dad on Father’s Day. Again you can only purchase them in Best Buy right now; they will be available on Samsung.com later this summer.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ Now Available In Aura Blue Color was originally published on hiphopwired.com