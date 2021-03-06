CLOSE
Saturday Mornings Mean Another L On SNKRS Memes

Posted March 6, 2021

Air Jordan 1 University Blue

Source: SNKRS / Jordan Brand


Another Saturday morning means another round of L’s on Nike’s SNKRS app. Today (March 6), it was the University Blue Air Jordan 1 Retro that made people get up early to have their feelings hurt, and the memes they’ve generated are extra hilarious.

Much ink has already been spilled on how SNKRS which you would think would help democratize the ability to get exclusive kicks has done exactly the opposite. At this point to thanks to bots and that reality that sneakers have become assets akin to stocks and bonds, even kicks you’d think would be an easy cop now require luck, elite dexterity on apps and a slavish devotion to the hunt.

This all means the casual sneakerhead who’s just trying to come up on some fly ish he spotted on the feed more times than not is getting their spirits. They say insanity is repeating the same thing over and over, thinking there will eventually be a different outcome. The crazy was on full display with the reactions to today’s L’s.

Peep some of the more hilarious takes on the frustration below. And if you did cop, you might want to keep your location hidden.

