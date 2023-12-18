Close
Scarface Gets Praise For Incredible NPR Tiny Desk Concert

Published on December 18, 2023
Scarface NPR Tiny Desk Concert

Source: NPR / Youtube

Scarface sat down for an incredible Tiny Desk Concert, and it’s getting all the praise. But it should be expected considering the legendary Houston rapper is a legit musical icon with a catalog to match.
You knew things were going to be special when Facemob commented that Backyard, a just as legendary Go-Go band from Washington, DC, would be backing his performance. Face went through some of his catalog’s greatest hits starting with “My Block” and including songs like “Smile,” “I Seen A Man Die,” and, of course, the Geto Boys classic “Minds Playing Tricks On Me.”
NPR also reports that it was during rehearsals Face brought in producer Mike Dean (who performed on the original tracks) to handle the work on the keys. The performance, which also included Face picking up a guitar, was full of passion as he kicked his classic bars while conducting his talented musical accompaniment. Check out the performance below and some of the more excited reactions in the gallery.
 

https://twitter.com/checktherhyme1_/status/1736784250513609057

https://twitter.com/WUTangKids/status/1736779413742551319

