Erykah Badu really stepped in it. The Neo-Soul crooner reportedly said she is still supporting R. Kelly despite the myriad of allegations against him (see: Surviving R. Kelly).
Word on the tweets is that Badu was in full R. Kelly defense mode while performing in Chicago on Saturday night (Jan. 19).
Maybe she thought there would be like-minded folks since she was in the Pied Piper of Pee Pee’s hometown? However, there were reportedly boos at the mere mention of his name.
Reports the Independent:
Badu was performing at the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago where, according to dwellers, she criticised the outcry against the R&B singer following the damning Lifetime documentary Surviving R Kelly, which details multiple allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct against him.
According to one concertgoer, Badu said: “What if one of the people who was assaulted by R Kelly becomes an offender? We gonna crucify them too?”
Another claimed on Twitter that she had told the crowd to “keep [their] opinion to [themselves]”.
Earlier this month, the docuentary’s [sic] producer revealed that Badu was one of many artists who turned down the opportunity to appear.
But if you’ve been paying attention, you should have known Badu has been on a victim blaming wave before. Remember when she said girls need to be mindful of what they wear (see: longer skirts)?
It be your own people. Peep the Twitter reaction in the gallery.
It’s going to get ugly. Yes, there’s video—see last page.
See Ya Next Timeline: Erykah Badu Defends R. Kelly, Cancellation Papers Getting Drafted was originally published on hiphopwired.com
Erykah Badu really don’t like black women as she pretends she does.— Bruschetta Scott King (@Myrtle_Urkel) January 20, 2019
Let’s not forget Erykah Badu was all for victim blaming young girls for grown men not being able to control their fucking eyes. I see exactly why she sides with R Kelly. She been let us knew her thoughts 💭 pic.twitter.com/UjLGhJDj7A— i got edges, they just look bald (@majistiii) January 20, 2019
Idk how many passes Erykah Badu is gonna get, but her goofy ass has to be close to the limit.— You Got Hopeful Titties (@Still_Xzav) January 20, 2019
Erykah Badu doesn't make music for black women. She makes music for hotep men who think they know what's best for black women. 💔— RaeLashay (@raelashay_) January 20, 2019
I’m so happy I cancelled Erykah Badu after she said school girls are to blame for their teachers abusing them— Blue Ivy Fan Club (@SwaziFleur) January 20, 2019
Woke up to Erykah Badu slander. Decided to look up what the fuss was about. Now I’m like pic.twitter.com/bvoKOZAeen— Tone Hollywood (@Hollywoodspeaks) January 20, 2019
I can't lose Erykah Badu and Gladys in the same week.— One of Many Fake Melanias (@LadyMattress) January 20, 2019
It hurts me to say this but...— Dirty South Feminist 👩🏽🦱🔥 (@nubianlocz) January 20, 2019
Erykah Badu is CANCELLED 😫
She’s an R.Kelly supporter 😭😭😭😭
Erykah Badu saying she still loves R Kelly doesn’t shock me. This is the same woman who saw “something good in Hitler”.... ☠️— Jessica Fyre 💫 (@TheJessieWoo) January 20, 2019