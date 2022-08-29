Sen. Lindsey Graham Says If Trump Prosecuted There Will Be “Riots In The Streets”

CLOSE

Sen. Lindsey Graham demonstrated in times past a deep dedication to the image and legacy of former President Donald Trump and a weekend statement made supports that widely held view. During a television appearance on Fox News, Graham suggested that if Trump is prosecuted for the alleged mishandling of classified documents, there would be “riots in the streets” in response.

Sen. Lindsey Graham made an appearance on Sunday Night in America with host Trey Gowdy, a former congressman from South Carolina, which Graham currently represents. In Graham’s view, the mishandling of the documents should not lead to a criminal charge and the senator warned of unrest and outrage should that come to pass.

“If there’s a prosecution of Donald Trump for mishandling classified information, after the Clinton debacle, which you presided over and did a hell of a good job, there’ll be riots in the streets,” Graham said the host. Later in the evening, Trump shared the clip via his Truth Social network.

Gowdy served as chairman of the House Select Committee investigation regarding the 2012 Benghazi attacks in Libya that left a total of four Americans dead and unearthed a private email server used by Hillary Clinton. The investigation and its findings served as a rallying cry for Clinton’s opponents during her run for president against Trump.

Some observers found Graham’s comments on the matter curious and potentially legally damaging as it could support claims of riot incitement. It wouldn’t be the first instance where it appeared Trump supporters called for unrest from the public in support of that side’s political aims.

On Twitter, Lindsey Graham finds his name trending and we’ve collected responses to the clip down below.

