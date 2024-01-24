Sen. Tim Scott Shucks & Jives For Trump, Social Media Clowns Him

Close
Tim Scott Shucks & Jives For Trump, Social Media Clowns Him

Published on January 24, 2024
Former President Trump Holds Campaign Rally Day Before New Hampshire Primary In Laconia, New Hampshire

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

Senator Tim Scott’s endorsement of Donald Trump for President in New Hampshire was a train wreck, and social media didn’t hesitate to crack jokes.
Scott made sure that former President Donald Trump got his support in a way that many saw as “humiliating” during a rally held to celebrate his victory in the Republican Party’s primary contest in New Hampshire on Tuesday night (January 23). The Republican senator from South Carolina, previously in the running for his party’s nomination before ending his campaign, joined other primary candidates Vivek Ramaswamy and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum on stage.
Trump, who visibly seethed at former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley’s insistence on remaining in the race despite her 11-point loss, gave the men time to speak to the audience at the event in Laconia and heard Scott endorse Trump over Haley (who appointed Scott to his senatorial position) to be the party’s nominee with glee. “You must really hate her,” Trump said as he called the senator to the stage. “It’s a shame, it’s a shame.”. “I just love you!,” Scott replied as he took the podium. The display set many off the wrong way. Social justice advocate and MSNBC host Reverend Al Sharpton was frank in his assessment on Wednesday morning while appearing on the Morning Joe program. “It’s not a good thing in my life to watch Tim do that,” said Sharpton. “He has a right to be Republican, he has a right to do Donald Trump, but to do it in such a way that is so humiliating was troubling.”
It also wasn’t lost on those on social media, especially on X, formerly Twitter. They savaged the senator for his display, with some even referencing the fact that Trump joked about Scott’s engagement to Mindy Jay Noce, who was revealed to be his girlfriend after showing up to what would be Scott’s last debate appearance. Check out the reactions below.  

