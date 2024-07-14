Serena Williams Clowns Harrison Butker At ESPYs, Xitter Loves It
Serena Williams threw a comical jab at NFL kicker Harrison Butker during the 2024 ESPYS, delighting social media users. The 2024 ESPY Awards were held live on Thursday (July 11), and Harrison Butker of the Kansas City Chiefs was the subject of one of the biggest laughs of the evening thanks to the host Serena Williams. Standing onstage with her sister, Venus Williams, and Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson delivered a raucous monologue all about how fans can enjoy women’s sports. “So, go ahead and enjoy women’s sports like you would any other sports, because they are sports,” Venus Williams said. “Except you, Harrison Butker. We don’t need you,” Serena stated. “At all. Like, ever,” Brunson replied. The crowd – which included the Chiefs kicker and his coach, Andy Reid – burst into laughter. It was another crack delivered towards Butker in response to his controversial commencement speech given to graduating students at Benedictine College this past May. In his remarks, he criticized those “pushing dangerous gender ideologies onto the youth of America.” He touched on his opposition to the LGBTQIA communities, decrying transgender athletes in sports. The conservative Christian also congratulated the women graduates, but also said:“ I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.” The comments drew major rebuke of Butker from many in the public, despite quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Coach Reid defending him.
Serena’s stinging barb caught the attention of some who were derisive of the 23-time Grand Slam winner, with a few stating that women’s sports didn’t matter that much anyway. Many more, however, were highly supportive of her joke especially on social media. We’ve gathered a selection of the best responses to Serena Williams’ slam of Harrison Butker below.
