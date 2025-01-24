Sexyy Red Joined By Bruno Mars On “”Fat, Juicy & Wet” Single, X Wonders If Singer Is In Debt

Love The Urban Daily? Get more! Join the The Urban Daily Newsletter In Content Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

is having a rather interesting 2025 so far, after clashing with the family of Martin Luther King Jr. over a poorly advised image use that she’s since apologized for. Sexyy Red is back to pushing the music once more and enlistedfor “Fat, Juicy & Wet” which has some fans wondering if the singer is in debt.Sexyy Red’s brand of music is, in a word, southern-tinged “p*ssy rap” delivered in a raw, unapologetic fashion. So it begs the question of why a pop star of Bruno Mars’ magnitude would sign up to croon the words we’re sharing below.The track opens with Mars singing the words, “Fat, juicy, and wet (Ah-ah)/I don’t even gangbang, p*ssy so good/Make me throw up a set (Ah-ah), uh/That good kitty-kitty, good kitty-kitty/Make it my pet (Ah-ah, ah-ah)/Pretty p*ssy type of pussy/You ain’t ever gon’ forget (Ah-ah)/Fat, juicy, and wet (Wet), wet (Wet), wet (Wet), wet (Wet).”We’re not stating Mars is a saint or hasn’t cursed on a record before but to hear those words sung with such passion is almost comical. Then there is the business of the St. Louis rapper’s lyrics. From Sexyy Red’s “Fat, Juicy & Wet”:

P*ssy like weed, p*ssy like dope P*ssy like cocaine, put it up your nose Ayy, slob on my cl*t, suck on my toes Twenty-four karat, p*ssy drip like gold (Ooh) Throw my legs back, eat my booty from the front (Mm) Milk mustache on your face when I c*m (Yeah) Hit it from the bottom, hit it from the top (Yeah) Pop go the p*ssy ’cause the p*ssy say, “Pop”

Okay, then. Produced by Bruno Mars and The Stereotypes, the track should get some requisite burn inside your classic shaky buns establishments but we’re not sure if this is going to chart beyond the strip club. On X, folks are wondering why Bruno Mars joined Sexyy Red on “Fat, Juicy & Wet” in hilarious fashion. We’ve got those reactions below.— Photo: Getty