Sha’Carri Richardson Is”That Girl” Following Olympic Qualifying Performance, Black Twitter Agrees

Simone Biles is the GOAT in the world of gymnastics. Now it looks like we might have a new legend on the rise in track.

On Juneteenth weekend, Sha’Carri Richardson stole our hearts and got all of our praise after she literally became the fastest woman in America and punched her ticket to Tokyo to compete in the upcoming 2021 Summer Olympics. She accomplished a lifelong goal after dominating the 100-meter event becoming the newest member of the US Olympic Team.

Richardson showed out with an incredible 100-meter time of 10.86 seconds, a whole 13 seconds faster than the nearest competitor Javianne Oliver, who finished second.

In a touching moment, immediately following the race and earning her spot, Richardson ran up in the stands to hug her grandmother.

Richardson revealed the past year has been “crazy” for her during a post-race interview because her biological mother passed away a week before the race. Despite the adversity, she said, “I’m still choosing to pursue my dreams, still coming out here, still here to make the family that I do have on this Earth proud.”

Despite being humble, which we all appreciate, Richardson also tooted her own on horn, and put the world on notice saying, “I just want the world to know that I’m that girl,” speaking with an NBC reporter. “Every time I step on the track, I’m gonna try to do what it is that me, my coach, and my support team believe I can do.”

Since pulling off the amazing accomplishment, the internet has been stanning for the young track star by way of Dallas, letting her know they will be rooting for her when she competes in Tokyo.

The world will be locked in when Sha’Carri Richardson hits that track in Tokyo to see her smoke the competition and bring home the gold.

