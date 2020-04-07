CLOSE
HomeNews

Shoreline Mafia Associate Mac P Dawg Reportedly Gunned Down In Los Angeles

Posted April 7, 2020

Mac P Dawg

Source: Instagram / Instagram


Fans of the Los Angeles-based Hip-Hop crew Shoreline Mafia woke Tuesday morning (April 7) to shocking news. Mac P Dawg, an affiliate of the group and featured on some of the group’s songs, was reportedly gunned down but details remain scant.

Shoreline Mafia was trending this morning on Twitter with reactions not only to Mac P Dawg’s passing but the news that the group was breaking up with reports that Fenix Flexin would no longer be a part of the outfit. However, the dominating news is the alleged shooting death of Mac P Dawg, who identified as Hispanic and grew up in the city’s East Hollywood section and just began rapping over five years ago.

Mac P Dawg was featured as an opening act on Shoreline Mafia’s Off The Xans (OTX) tour and was a high school classmate of group member Fenix Flexin. Via social media, Shoreline Mafia members posted up tributes in honor of Mac P Dawg, with fans on Twitter following suit.

As details develop, we will update this story. We’ve also posted some of Mac P Dawg’s music and visuals below.

View this post on Instagram

💔 speechless bro love u always , macpforever 🕊

A post shared by Fenix Flexin (@fenix_flexin) on

View this post on Instagram

OTX PRESIDENT 🌍 LOVE U

A post shared by MASTER KATO (@masterkato4k) on

Photo: Instagram

Shoreline Mafia Associate Mac P Dawg Reportedly Gunned Down In Los Angeles  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Related Galleries
Creflo Dollar’s Name Flipped To Credulous Dollar Kicks Off Slightly Racist Twitter Trolling
Sen. Bernie Sanders Ends Presidential Campaign, Twitter Reacts To The News
#FreeTory: Tory Lanez’s Quarantine Radio IG Live Set Suspended For A Week
The Jig?: Sony Unveils The PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller, Twitter Says It Looks Like A Xbox Controller
Fabolous Says He Misses Getting Dressed, Twitter Reminded Him of His Awful Fits
Tracy Morgan Getting Clowned On Twitter After Uncomfortable ‘Today Show’ Interview, Gives Donald Trump A Pass?
Close