Show A Little Cannabis Love For Valentine’s Day [Gift Guide]
1. Blazy Susan Valentine's Day Gift Guide 2024
Blazy Susan was founded in Colorado by Virginia native Will Breakell and is one of my favorite brands in the space. Rolling trays, smell-proof fanny packs, rolling papers, rose wraps, you name it. I am a huge fan of their products, including their resin blaster cleaner.
2. Dazed x Stache
Dazed Cannabis, a Black and veteran-owned cannabis company, partnered with the Stache apparel brand for a limited hoodie and stash bag collaboration. The hoodie comes equipped with a smell-proof pocket, which Stache is known for. Grab one for you and your boo so you can mob in the city on the low.
3. G Pen
G Pen offers a wide array of devices for concentrates and flower and has several collaborations including one with Dr. Greenthumb, fronted by B-Real of Cypress Hill fame. I featured the G Pen Dash+ in the image space, which is great for those of us who either don’t feel like rolling up or for folks like me who aren’t very good at it.
4. Stündenglass Kompact Gravity Infuser – Pink
Those of us of a certain age might know about the infamous gravity bongs, especially early in our quest in cannabis consumption. Stündenglass improves upon the tech by way of its award-winning gravity infusers. Look at that pink! Doesn’t that just scream romance?
Stündenglass Kompact Gravity Infuser
