Singer-Songwriter Andrea Martin, Who Penned Songs For Toni Braxton & En Vogue, Has Died

Andrea Martin, a Grammy Award-winning songwriter and singer, has died according to a statement that appeared on social media. Martin, a Brooklyn, N.Y. native, penned hits for the likes of Toni Braxton and En Vogue among others.

While the details of Martin’s passing are being kept private by the family, the news has sent shockwaves throughout the music industry where Martin was deeply respected for her work as a songwriter and remembered as an artist herself.

“Dear Family and Friends, it is with a heavy heart we inform you of the passing of our beautiful Andrea Martin also known as ‘Annie,’” began the statement, which was shared via Martin’s Instagram Story feed. “Andrea will always be remembered for her passion and dedication to her family and friends. Her impact will continue to be felt and heard for a lifetime.”

The statement continues, “We thank you in advance for your condolences, love, compassion and understanding during this time. Please limit calls as we are trying to finalize arrangements at this time, Once finalized, we will be sure to post arrangements. Forever a legend. April 14 – September 27.”

Martin lent her pen to Monica and her hit “Before You Walk Out My Life” and SWV’s “You’re The One” along with Angie Stone’s “I Wish I Didn’t Miss You.”

For Braxton, Martin penned “I Love Me Some Him” and “Don’t Let Go (Love)” for En Vogue. She also wrote for The Braxtons sisters, Blu Cantrell, Nelly, Melanie Fiona, and Sean Kingston among others.

Martin’s singing debut occurred in 1998 with the release of her album, The Best Of Me. A single from the album, “Let Me Return The Favor” peaked at No. 82 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart.

On Twitter, the news of Andrea Martin’s passing has garnered a number of responses, many of which point to the fact that she too was a powerful vocalist herself. We’ve amassed a few of the responses below.

May Andrea Martin rest powerfully in peace. Thank you for the music.

