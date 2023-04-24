Sly Fox Struggle: Tucker Carlson Leaves Fox News, Allegedly Agreed To Part Ways

CLOSE

Tucker Carlson, he of slanted opinions and owner of one of the most punchable faces in America, is now out of a job. According to rapidly developing reports, the longtime Fox News host has agreed to part ways amicably with the network, or that is what allegedly happened.

Tucker Carlson, 53, has been a Fox News media team member since 2009 after a three-year stint with MSNBC. Carlson has hosted the Tucker Carlson Tonight show on Fox News since 2016.

Via a statement that was first reported by the Associated Press, Fox News said that they “agreed to part ways” with Carlson, and this announcement comes just after the network settled a lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems and how the network reported on the 2020 election.

Carlson, whose show was one of the most popular on the network, aired its last episode this past Friday (April 21).

“We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor,” added the press release from Fox News.

Carlson has attracted plenty of attention as one of the leading voices in so-called conservative media, and also for his on-air gaffes and outward support of former president Donald Trump. Carlson’s departure from Fox News likely wasn’t over the $787 million settlement the network has to pay Dominion Voting Systems However, Carlson did question the network’s coverage of the election and privately stated that he was not a true fan of Trump.

On Twitter, the news of Tucker Carlson leaving Fox News is starting to bubble with reactions from most rubbing a bit of salt in the wound. Given the rise of podcasts that lean right of center coming out, Carlson should be working again in no time.

