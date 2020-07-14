Smif-N-Wessun Release “Bucktown 360” Capsule Collection [Photos]

One of New York City’s most seminal Rap releases turned 25 this year. To commemorate the occasion, Smif-N-Wessun is releasing new merch.

The dynamic duo–consisting of partners in rhyme, Steele and Tek have long been considered lyrical lynchpins of true New York rap, and in many ways offer poetic insight into the lives of two veteran vanguards keen on providing a soundtrack to the streets. Outside of their Smif-N-Wessun moniker, the pair are key members of Boot Camp Clik alongside Buckshot, Heltah Skeltah, and O.G.C.

First released over a quarter-century ago, the iconic rap duo honored the release of Dah Shinin’ with a sharp-witted remix of their lead single “Bucktown.”

“Bucktown 360” is a 25-year-old love letter to Brooklyn and can be looked at as the group’s coming home, full-circle moment. On that note, Smokey Lah and Gene-Real Steele chose to honor the project’s historic timeline by aligning with Urban Cool X to create their commemorative “Bucktown 360” capsule collection.

The joint offering is considered to be the very first AI-generated collaborative capsule collection, bringing the worlds of fashion, hip-hop, and artificial intelligence together on the same stage. To create the designs, Smif-N-Wessun worked with the AI platform to create graphics central to who they are as hip-hop pioneers by paying homage, not only to their hometown of Brooklyn but to their groundbreaking album.

You can shop the collection here. More images below.

Photo: Phillip Shung

