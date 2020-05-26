Sneakerheads Slam Nike’s SNKR’s App After Failing To Secure A Pair of Ben & Jerry’s Chunky Dunky

Well, despite being in a global pandemic, some things remain the same, namely the struggle to secure highly-coveted kicks on Nike’s SNKRS app

Yup, the struggle continues. Sneakerheads today woke up this morning hoping they would be able to purchase a pair of the Nike Ben & Jerry’s SB ‘Chunky Dunky” Dunk Low sneakers Tuesday (May.26) morning. Now we all know that trying to cop sneakers highly-anticipated sneakers on SNKRS is like playing the New York Lotto because hey you never know, you might get lucky.

The Draw for the Nike SB x Ben and Jerry's Dunk Low 'Chunky Dunky' is now open. Enter 🇺🇸 https://t.co/LCm1UyMYJK pic.twitter.com/6tRvY5133l — Nike.com (@nikestore) May 26, 2020

But based on the reactions appearing up and down timelines, it looks like the bots and resellers are still winning on the popular but equally despised app. Now Nike is doing its part, trying to ensure that actual people are buying the sneakers by using a drawing system instead of the regular getting in a virtual line scenario. Once you enter the draw, you hope for the best, but sadly a good number sneaker aficionados got that rejection letter telling them they were not selected.

The sneakers which were released just about 3 hours ago are already on online sneaker reselling marketplace GOAT with the highest asking price at $5,000.

BRUH!

You would think it would have been easier to score a pair due to the current circumstances, but that is not the case. You can peep all the heartbreak, anger, and disappointment in the gallery below.

Photo: Nike

