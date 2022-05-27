SNKRS and Travis Scott Nikes Meant All The L’s

CLOSE

Today (May 27) was a bad day for a whole lot of sneaker aficionados. Two versions and two colorways of the latest Travis Scott and Nike collab was available on the SNKRS app, but thanks to limited quantities, way more people caught L’s than got blessed with a “Got ‘Em” notification.

The SNKRS swings it pendulum towards more disappointment than elation on any given sneakers release, but even more so for shoes as hyped as Travis Scott’s. The drop featured versions of the classic Air Max 1 and the Air Trainer 1 except retrofitted in CACT.US CORP aesthetics that implement zippers for stowaway pockets, reverse Swooshers and other flourishes. And at $150 and $140, respectively, the retail price is right.

However, most people can’t get them at retail and if they want them bad enough are willing to spend hundreds more on resale at places like StockX or Stadium Goods. Thus the pain of taking that L on SNKRS. This is why resellers like Zadeh Kicks getting busted as potential scammers has spurred all types of reactions, mostly of the schadenfreude-type.

What has also become ritual is sharing the frustrations, and the occasional joy of spotting a unicorn and hitting, on social media. Peep some of the more compelling tweets in the gallery.

