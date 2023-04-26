CLOSE

When SNKRS and Travis Scott Air Jordan 1’s join forces, there is a whole lot more pain, and L’s, than joy, and W’s, in its aftermath. Those are the rules.

This week saw Travis Scott release what’s reportedly his final collab (yeah right) with Jordan Brand, an Air Jordan 1 Low OG in an “Olive” colorway. Although the shoe was available via raffle at the usual spots familiar to sneaker connoisseurs like Bodega, END or KITH, its drop on the SNKRS app today (April 26) was easily the most readily available.

And that easy accessibility meant that everyone was trying to cop a pair. This is nothing new, considering that a cool 3.8 MILLION people tried to get their hands on the “Mocha” colorway of the same collab late last year. So the odds were you weren’t coming close to seeing that “Got ‘Em” graphic on your phone. Nevertheless, Twitter is once again rife with bitterness and anger over not being able to secure a pair, for retail. Another dose of irony is all the angry men irate about not being able to cop a women’s shoe for themselves.

Anyway, for those with healthy coin, the Travis Scott “Olive,” which costs $150, is already moving for $700 on resale sites. Peep some of the reactions to the drop in the gallery.

The post SNKRS x Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 Low Olive Drop Elicits Pain & L’s, Twitter Is Livid appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

SNKRS x Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 Low Olive Drop Elicits Pain & L’s, Twitter Is Livid was originally published on hiphopwired.com