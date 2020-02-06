Snoop Dogg has never been one to mince his words on a variety of subjects, but it appears he may have crossed a line with many on Twitter. The Long Beach, Calif. rapper and entertainer took to social media to call Gayle King a “funky dog-haired b*tch” due to her line of questioning regardingt from a recent interview.

King interviewed basketball legend Lisa Leslie for CBS and their chat covered a range of topics, including the tragic loss of late Los Angles Lakers great. While King’s questions about Bryant’s sexual assault case appeared to come from a fair place of getting an opinion from someone who was close to him, some observers felt that it crossed the line considering the tragedy isn’t even two weeks passed.

One of those dissenters included one Snoop Dogg, who took to Instagram video to share a few words aimed at the veteran journalist.

“What do you gain from that? I swear to God, we the worst, we the f*cking worst. We expect more from you, Gayle, don’t you hang out with Oprah?” Snoop posed.

He added, “Why you all attacking us, we your people. You ain’t coming after f*cking Harvey Weinstein asking him dumb-ass questions. I get sick of you all.”

From there, Snoop went for the final blow.

“I wanna call you one,” Snoop continued. “It is okay if I call her one? Funky, dog-haired b*tch! How dare you try to tarnish my motherf*ckin’ homeboy’s reputation, punk motherf*cker? Respect the family and back off, b*tch, before we come get you.”

The chatter online has been explosive and we’ve got some of the responses from supporters and detractors below.

—

Photo: Getty

Snoop Dogg Calls Gayle King “B*tch” Over Kobe Bryant Questions, Twitter Drops Comments Like It’s Hot was originally published on hiphopwired.com