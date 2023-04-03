Snoop Dogg Saves Wrestlemania Match After Shane McMahon Suffers Freak Injury, Twitter Loved It

CLOSE

No one is living life more than Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg’s post-rap career has been legendary. No, he isn’t retired from Hip-Hop, but he continues to scratch things off his bucket list.

The “Gin & Juice” crafter can now add a Wrestlemania win to his list of achievements. The Doggfather got his WWE win during an impromptu match between his co-host, The Miz, and Shane McMahon, who was making his return to the WWE ring.

For those who enjoy professional wrestling, everyone knows everything that happens in the ring is scripted, but sometimes things happen. Unfortunately for Shane O’ Mac, a freak injury knocked Vince McMahon’s son out of the game, but thankfully, Snoop Dogg was there to save the day.

In the first 15 seconds of the match, McMahon appeared to injure his knee after pulling off an acrobatic move forcing the company to make a game-time decision.

Who would have thought the audible the WWE would call would be Martha Stewart’s homie hopping the ring to show off his wrestling skills at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles?

With some instruction from the referee, Snoop Dogg hit The Miz with a People’s Elbow, shoutout to The Rock, and secured the win with a pin.

Snoop Dogg Was Living At Wrestlemania

Wrestling Twitter was here for Uncle Snoop completing another side quest while handling hosting duties at Wrestlemania. “I just looked back and it seemed like Jessika Carr told Snoop Dogg to hit the People’s Elbow. What an incredible save to that segment,” one Twitter user wrote.

Snoop had himself a day. He also drove Rey Mysterio to the ring in a lowrider before his match against his son Dominik Mysterio to honor the late Eddie Guerrero.

Salute to Snoop Dogg. You can see more reactions to his fun time at Wrestlemania in the gallery below.

