Social Media Reacts To Tremaine Emory Leaving Supreme

Tremaine Emory parting ways with global streetwear brand Supreme and citing “systemic racism” has led to many surprised reactions online over the move and his reasoning.

The popular designer left his position as creative director of Supreme after only being there for a year and a half, claiming in his resignation letter that “systemic racism was at play within the structure of Supreme.” Emory elaborated further on his decision in an Instagram post, revealing that part of the motivation for him to leave was how the senior management had handled a collaboration with Arthur Jafa, a Black artist whose work at times conveys the violence of slavery. The marketing for that collaboration had been meant to include “the depiction of Black men being hung and the freed slave Gordon pictured with his whip lashes on his back,” (referencing the historical image of the formerly enslaved man “Whipped Peter” )which was dropped by the management.

The situation has caused a stir for many who have followed Tremaine Emory’s career as the founder of Denim Tears and as a former collaborator with the late Virgil Abloh and former friend and collaborator of Ye aka Kanye West before a severe falling out a few months ago. Some reactions online saw the situation as puzzling, questioning Emory’s aim of using imagery linked to slavery.

There were also those who questioned Emory’s choice to post an image on his social media accounts of the book White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard For White People to Talk About Race by Robin DiAngelo—a book on antiracism that many have criticized for actually marginalizing the viewpoints of Black people. Emory recommended that Supreme staff read the book during his tenure.

Others took the opportunity to skewer Supreme for what some consider another example of appropriation by the streetwear brand to appeal to a predominately white audience. Here, we’ve gathered a few of the more notable online reactions from X, formerly known as Twitter, for you to review.

