Social Media Users Rip “Late” ‘New York Times’ Op-Ed Denouncing Trump

The New York Times published an editorial calling for Donald Trump to drop out of the presidential race—far too late, social media users expressed.

A new article from the New York Times editorial board is calling for former president Donald Trump to step down. “He is dangerous in words, deed, and action”, the article titled “Donald Trump Is Unfit To Lead” begins in all capital letters, going on to state that he “has shown a character unworthy of the responsibilities of the presidency.” The op-ed only consists of a few paragraphs, and details the dissatisfaction of the American public and the ways that the Republican Party has submitted to Trump, described as “a man as demonstrably unsuited for the office of president as any to run in the long history of the Republic, a man whose values, temperament, ideas and language are directly opposed to so much of what has made this country great.”The article also touches on the current calls for President Joe Biden to end his campaign to be re-elected as president as a contrast to how bad of a candidate Trump is, calling the debate “rightful”. “This debate is so intense because of legitimate concerns that Mr. Trump may present a danger to the country, its strength, security and national character — and that a compelling Democratic alternative is the only thing that would prevent his return to power.” It ends by stating: “We urge voters to see the dangers of a second Trump term clearly and to reject it. The stakes and significance of the presidency demand a person who has essential qualities and values to earn our trust, and on each one, Donald Trump fails.”Many online weren’t too pleased with the Times’ opinion piece was published a day after it published an opinion article from Academy Award-winning actor George Clooney , who had called for President Biden to drop out of the race. Some decried the move as a last-ditch attempt to save subscribers, who have been canceling their subscriptions to the newspaper over their perceived refusal to cover Donald Trump’s misdeeds to focus on the debate over some Democrats wanting Biden to step down as the party’s nominee. Some did laud the Times for finally declaring the position in clear, bold terms.We’ve put together some of the responses to the New York Times call for Trump to step down below.