Sotheby’s To Auction 23 Pairs Of Notorious B.I.G. Air Jordan 13’s For Jordan Year 2023 Campaign

The Notorious B.I.G. is connecting with Jordan Brand. To kick off its Jordan Year 2023 campaign, the House that Michael Jordan built and Sotheby’s will be exclusively auctioning 23 pairs of Christopher Wallace Air Jordan 13’s.

On Monday (Jan. 23), Jordan Brand announced it is collaborating with the Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation to auction 23 exclusive pairs of The Christopher Wallace Air Jordan 13. The model was originally crafted in 2017 in honor f the late, great Brooklyn rapper’s 45th birthday. However, they went unreleased, until now.

With 2023 representing a year that denotes Air Jordan’s jersey number and the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, we know have the Jordan Year 2023 Campaign. The Notorious B.I.G.’s influence on culture speaks for itself, as does the Air Jordan sneaker. As for the particular Air Jordan 13, it features Biggie’s silhouette on the tongue (where the Jumpman logo usually appears) and key phrases that pay homage to the “determination” of the “Juicy” rapper are found throughout the shoe. The sock liner features a red and black plaid “lumberjack” flannel pattern while “It was all a dream” and “If you don’t know, now you know” can be found on the tongue tag. The shoelaces are inscribed with the word “dream,” too.

“This Air Jordan 13 has been reinterpreted to celebrate the legacy of The NOTORIOUS B.I.G., someone who reached for the stars, had the boldest of dreams, with the work ethic to back it up,” says Reggie Saunders, VP of Entertainment Marketing for Jordan Brand in a statement.

The Sotheby’s auction of The Christopher Wallace Air Jordan 13 marks the launch of the Jordan Brand’s #JordanYear 2023 campaign. Sneaker fiends will no doubt be looking forward to what’s in the lineup

“We are thrilled that the Jordan Brand and the Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation have entrusted Sotheby’s with these exclusive pairs of sneakers honoring the legacy of The NOTORIOUS B.I.G. as part of the Jordan Year 2023 celebration,” says Brahm Wachter, Head of Streetwear and Modern Collectables at Sotheby’s. “The auction marks the only opportunity for collectors and enthusiasts alike to acquire these special limited-edition sneakers that bring together the legacies of the greatest athlete of all time with the greatest rapper ever.”

The 23 pairs are available via a dedicated online auction that starts January 23rd and runs through February 3rd. Make sure your bank account is up to par, as they are estimated to be going for $2,300 – $5,200, although opening bids start at $1 (yeah, good luck with that). Proceeds from the auction go to the Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation.

“We are excited about this collaboration of excellence and look forward to further empowering youth in our inner-city communities with educational tools and opportunities from the proceeds of the auction,” says Wayne Barrow, Co-Chair of The Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation, in a statement.

Check out detailed photos of the Christopher Wallace Air Jordan 13 in the gallery. If you want to see the kicks for yourself, they will be on display at Sotheby’s New York galleries from Monday, January 23rd through February 3rd. You can get more info at Sotheby’s.

And good luck trying to secure a pair.

