Sounds About White: Billboard Removes Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” From Country Charts, Fans Rally Behind Rapper

Lil Nas X and his county trap record “Old Town Road” has taken the world by storm. It blew up so much in fact that it managed to make history simultaneously landing on Billboard Hot 100, Hot Country Songs and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts. But Billboard’s decision to remove it from the country chart has fans rallying behind the artist.
Sounds about white.
The move by the entertainment media brand has fans thinking the decision to remove the record from that specific chart was purely based on the fact Lil Nas X is black. The country-trap record managed to reach 19 on the Hot Country Songs list, but that’s as far as it got before it was subsequently removed. In a recent Rolling Stone article, Billboard explained that it told the rapper the song’s inclusion on the list was a “mistake.”
Billboard followed that up with a statement to the Rolling Stone that pretty much didn’t help matters at all and only added more fuel to the fire.
Via Billboard :
“Upon further review, it was determined that “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X does not currently merit inclusion on Billboard‘s country charts. When determining genres, a few factors are examined, but first and foremost is musical composition. While “Old Town Road” incorporates references to country and cowboy imagery, it does not embrace enough elements of today’s country music to chart in its current version.”
Riiiiggghhhht.
The song caught fire so fast that radio stations literally had to rip it off of the internet just to play it. On top of landing on Billboard’s charts, the infectious track which features a combination of banjo strings, catchy lyrics, and hard-hitting bass managed to land the top spot on the Global Apple Music chart. The visual that features cut-up clips of Red Dead Redemption 2 has amassed over 14 million views on Youtube and the song has generated over 35 million plays on Spotify.
So with stats like that its to be expected people are crying foul over Billboard’s shady decision. Hit the gallery below to see the responses from artists and fans to Lil Nas X’s song being removed from the country charts below.
Photo: Lil Nas X / Columbia Records
1.
Wow , Discrimination At It’s Finest https://t.co/2E6TEUwhGm— Sir Ski Mask (@THESLUMPGOD) March 28, 2019
2.
That is some BS. It’s got plenty of “country elements” 🤠 and its as “country” as anything on country radio, tbh. 🤷🏼♀️@LilNasX https://t.co/8iiQOqQhjs— Meghan Linsey (@meghanlinsey) March 28, 2019
3.
remember when they wouldnt allow beyoncé in country award categories for daddy lessons despite it having every country music trope from acoustic guitar lead to “yee-haw!” background ad-libs and being about guns?— dj franzia (@hawillisdc) March 27, 2019
what if…it’s not about the music at all? lmao https://t.co/j2w7beXecv
4.
So, @billboard removed @LilNasX’s ‘Old Town Road’ from its Hot Country Songs chart because they say the song doesn’t “embrace enough elements of today’s country music.”— Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) March 28, 2019
Translation: We can’t have a Black rapper crossing over and topping the charts.pic.twitter.com/jesozUSzlu
5.
If Lil Nas X can’t be on the billboard country list cause it "it does not embrace enough elements of today's country music" then I want EVERY Post Malone song on the billboard hip hop list taken down immediately— aérostotle (@YungJayy_) March 28, 2019
6.
billboard wen they saw old town road rising on the country charts pic.twitter.com/9QGfGtCyI5— nope (@LilNasX) March 28, 2019
7.
bro thank u for being one of the only artists to speak on this publicly. shit means so much to me. https://t.co/VwkPBMZGyv— nope (@LilNasX) March 28, 2019
8.
My mood rn https://t.co/4bslHBoouY— terry crews (@terrycrews) March 28, 2019
9.
just because old town road has funny lines doesn’t mean it’s parody. it has a theme. anybody with ears can tell i put some kind of effort into that song.— nope (@LilNasX) March 27, 2019
10.
11.
Billboard removed Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" from country charts & JuiceWorld omitted from the rock charts.. Please notice how they protect their spaces...— Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) March 28, 2019
12.
An overlooked part of this Rolling Stone piece about Lil Nas X on the country charts is that Juice WRLD is also being shut out of the rock world, despite fitting the "sound" pretty well. Meanwhile pop songs with trap drums by Bastille & Panic At The Disco get heavy rock rotation? pic.twitter.com/Cx1UGkHgqK— bfred (@bfred) March 28, 2019
13.
By not putting Lil Nas X on the country charts, Billboard just made it a bigger hit lol— Rhymes with Gohan (@MrAcosta89) March 29, 2019
Only thing losing here is country music. Let my guy talk about horses! https://t.co/vyKG5m8wKc
14.
this lil nas x thing is maybe the most fascinating pop music story in...years and it makes me think about how ray charles isn’t in the country music hall of fame https://t.co/rIxh9AbPSv— Natalie Weiner (@natalieweiner) March 28, 2019
15.
16.
It took a while but Billboard has unceremoniously (smh) removed Lil Nas X’s "Old Town Road" from its country charts 🤠— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) March 28, 2019
Apparently rapping about "horses in the back" doesn't qualify it: https://t.co/YbVZOu2tkH pic.twitter.com/aApzYOsAWl
17.
18.
not trying to be that guy @billboard but you guys allowed Taylor Swift to cross genre chart with “I Knew You Were Trouble” even at Rhythmic Radio. So @LilNasX should be able to with “Old Town Road” periodt. pic.twitter.com/HkVM7G1TxX— BIG BĒSCO (@RHYANBESCO) March 26, 2019
19.
If @LilNasX doesn’t win the CMA for Country Song of the Year for Old Town Road I’m going to throw hands.— Wesley DuBose (@WesleyDuBose) March 26, 2019
20.
i think if they kept lil nas x song on the country chart he would’ve destroyed every and any record set by country artists. which would destroy traditional country as we know it.— Jazz Cartier (@JazzCartier) March 28, 2019