Close

LSU, South Carolina Players Fight At Women's SEC Championship

South Carolina Gamecocks Defeat LSU Tigers In Wild Women’s SEC Championship Game

Published on March 10, 2024
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

LSU v South Carolina The NCAA Women’s SEC Tournament ended in wild fashion as the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks and the No. 2 LSU Tigers took the court in a testy game packed with highlights. In the end, South Carolina, coached by basketball legend Dawn Staley, defeated LSU, although the contest took rough turns throughout. The Gamecocks came into the contest with an undefeated record against the Tigers, led by head coach Kim Mulkey, with the players leaving it all on the floor in a classic test of will. Gamecocks got a big boost from their bench, with freshman guard Milaysia Fulwiley leading all scorers and dropping four out of five three-pointers. Aneesah Morrow led the Tigers in scoring with 19, and Angel Reese contributed 15. Hailey Van Lith and Flau’jae Johnson scored 14 and 13 respectively in a balanced game for the Tigers.
Tensions were high at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. as the nationally-televised game caught the attention of basketball fans who noticed Reese getting into it with Gamecocks center Kamilla Cardoso and was seen on screen pulling the player’s hair. Johnson and Cardoso also tussled with Cardoso shoving Johnson hard to the floor and Johnson’s brother attempting to protect his sister. In the wake of the game, the South Carolina Gamecocks will take their SEC Championship win into the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Tournament. At the same time, the LSU Tigers are prepared to regroup and make another run at the title. While other division championships are going on, everyone on X is talking about SC vs LSU. We’ve got all the reactions below. — Photo: Getty

1.

2.

https://twitter.com/WhenToriTalks/status/1766932790023446949?s=20

3.

https://twitter.com/CJSoFoolish/status/1766938084728304026?s=20

4.

5.

https://twitter.com/CJSoFoolish/status/1766941860235248068?s=20

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

South Carolina Gamecocks Defeat LSU Tigers In Wild Women’s SEC Championship Game was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Stories from HB

    More from The Urban Daily

    You May Also Like

    LaQuan Smith - Front Row & Backstage - September 2025 New York Fashion Week

    Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 127

    Bossip
    Ralph Lauren - Runway - Milan Fashion Week - Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027

    Tyson Beckford Is Still Fine, Ralph Lauren Is Still Timeless, & This Milan Menswear Moment Is Everything

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    NFL: OCT 19 Dolphins at Browns

    List Of NFL Coaches, Coordinators, and GMs Hired In 2026

    93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
    Win A Valentiine's Day Classic Soul Grand Prize Package!

    Win A Valentine's Day Classic Soul Show Grand Prize Package!

    Magic 95.9

    The Urban Daily

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close