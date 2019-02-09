Hearts are heavy in the London Hip-Hop community Saturday morning (Feb. 9) after news that rap artist Cadet was killed in a car crash. The 28-year-old artist was on his way to a performance when the accident happened.
The Guardian reports:
Otherwise known as Blaine Johnson, the 28-year-old was travelling in a taxi to Keele University, Staffordshire, where he was scheduled to perform at the students’ union, when the fatal crash occurred, after which his three fellow passengers were treated for injuries.
“We, the family of Blaine Cameron Johnson known as Cadet (Underrated Legend), would like to share the sad news that during the early hours of 9 February 2019 he passed away as a passenger in a taxi, en route to a performance,” his family confirmed on the south London musician’s Instagram account.
“Right now we the family appreciate your patience and will share with you any information as and when we can. Thanks for your support in advance.”
On Twitter, the hashtag #RIPCadet has been trending with many offering tribute to the young artist. We’ve collected some of those responses below.
—
Photo: Getty
South London Rapper Cadet Killed In Taxi Crash On Way To Show #RIPCadet was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1.
Rest in peace, young king. 🙏❤️ A talented soul gone way too soon.— Capital XTRA (@CapitalXTRA) February 9, 2019
1990 - 2019 🌹 #RIPCadet pic.twitter.com/TFdTYE6HGF
2.
@Callmecadet my bro. You looked after man and made sure I was always good. We went silver, we had one of the biggest UK tracks of last year, you were too young and in your prime, we always have love for you. Long Live Blaine, #RIPCADET, The #UnderratedLegend became the legend 💔 pic.twitter.com/F5waKcT7F0— DENO (@denodriz) February 9, 2019
3.
4.
Cadet passed away noway thats deep met him at the fire in booth cypher cool brother thoughts go to his friends and family 🙏🏾— Hitzofficial 🇯🇲 (@hitmansonline) February 9, 2019
5.
6.
I feel numb 😢😢😢 my bro you know. I was just speaking to you about our next tune we were gonna drop and shut down this year. I feel sick man !!! RIP cadet 😇— Big Daddy Kanè (@DrKaneOfficial) February 9, 2019
7.
Heart is heavy right now. He was a young king living out his dreams. Rest In peace Cadet. 💜— Tinea Taylor (@TineaTaylor) February 9, 2019
8.
9.
10.
We’re in total shock! Rest in Paradise to UK Rap Superstar @Callmecadet . Your musical abilities, your flows, concepts and acting levels are forever incredible. All our love & stength towards the Johnson family and his supporters. #Cadet #Cadetforever #UKRap 🇬🇧🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/OXJzvnxAju— The Creatives (@TheCreativesUK) February 9, 2019
11.
Absolutely broken💔— TALLY (@kreptplaydirty) February 9, 2019
12.
Absolutely shocking news to wake up to regarding the passing of @Callmecadet. He was genuinely one of the most energetic performers to ever grace the stage at one of our events. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this very difficult time 💔🙏🏾 #RIPCadet pic.twitter.com/Mjio5CZXVc— Musicalize Concerts & Events (@Musicalize) February 9, 2019