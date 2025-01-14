Special Counsel Jack Smith’s Report On Trump Released, Xitter Explodes

Special Counsel Jack Smith’s report painfully reminds us of just how far the conservative justices were willing to go: pic.twitter.com/M6GwQw5Tlf — Shanlon Wu (@shanlonwu) January 14, 2025

The report by Special Counsel Jack Smith on Donald Trump’s alleged interference in the 2020 presidential election was released, with many on social media outraged at the findings.Early Tuesday morning (January 14), the report by Special Counsel Jack Smith on the alleged attempts by Donald Trump to interfere with the results of the 2020 presidential election was released, sending shockwaves as the report rebuked the president-elect for his efforts. “Indeed, but for Mr. Trump’s election and imminent return to the presidency, the office assessed that the admissible evidence was sufficient to obtain and sustain a conviction at trial,” Smith stated in the report.The damning 137-page report explicitly connected Trump to the insurrection at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, that left five dead and 140 police officers injured, having encouraged “violence against his perceived opponents” after losing the presidential election in 2020 to Joe Biden. Smith also highlighted how Trump and his accomplices, including Rudy Giuliani, attempted to overturn the results in Arizona and Michigan. The report also detailed racist threats made to District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan , and how Trump encouraged the isolation of his then-Vice President Mike Pence to compel him not to certify the 2020 results. Smith wrote that he made the move to quickly indict Trump to not impact the 2024 presidential election. “Because of the Office’s deep familiarity and experience with these policies, it focused on completing both of its investigations promptly and making timely charging decisions, long before the election,” he wrote. Smith resigned as Special Counsel last week, and while the report has been sent to Congress, it’s assured there will be no further action since Republicans control both the House and the Senate. There is a second volume of the report related to the classified documents case against Trump. Still, Attorney General Merrick Garland has opted to wait until the legal proceedings against Trump’s co-defendants have ended.

The report has left many online upset at the evidence against the president-elect, seeing it as justice being denied. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Denise Wheeler, a novelist, laid the blame squarely at Garland’s feet with her post: “Merrick Garland waited until late 2022 to appoint a special counsel to investigate the biggest & most treasonous criminal in our country’s history. Yet it wasn’t until after Trump announced his candidacy that Garland acted. This wasn’t weakness. It was flat-out intentional.”