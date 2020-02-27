Spell Check, Homie: Saint Lil Ron Trending On Twitter, Yves Saint Laurent Wept

Another day, another hilarious trending topic on Twitter has taken hold. A user on the fast-moving social media network pulled a President Trump and misspelled Yves Saint Laurent as Saint Lil Ron and Twitter fans are reaction with hilarious commentary.

Twitter user @maxguwapo fired off a tweet Wednesday morning (Feb. 27) that most certainly caught the attention of many.

“I suck at dating. 2 days in, I’m tryna buy you a Saint Lil Ron Jacket,” @maxguwapo wrote, prompting a flurry of responses ranging from bewilderment to accusations that he might be trolling people for laughs by intentionally remixing the French fashion brand’s name.

Either way, Twitter is having a virtual field day with the trending topic and we’ve got those reactions listed out below.

I suck at dating. 2 days in, I’m tryna buy you a Saint Lil Ron Jacket. 😭 — 🏁 (@maxguwapo) February 26, 2020

