Spell Check, Homie: Saint Lil Ron Trending On Twitter, Yves Saint Laurent Wept

Posted 22 hours ago

The logo of Saint Laurent, a French manufacturer and...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty


Another day, another hilarious trending topic on Twitter has taken hold. A user on the fast-moving social media network pulled a President Trump and misspelled Yves Saint Laurent as Saint Lil Ron and Twitter fans are reaction with hilarious commentary.

Twitter user @maxguwapo fired off a tweet Wednesday morning (Feb. 27) that most certainly caught the attention of many.

“I suck at dating. 2 days in, I’m tryna buy you a Saint Lil Ron Jacket,” @maxguwapo wrote, prompting a flurry of responses ranging from bewilderment to accusations that he might be trolling people for laughs by intentionally remixing the French fashion brand’s name.

Either way, Twitter is having a virtual field day with the trending topic and we’ve got those reactions listed out below.

Photo: Getty

Spell Check, Homie: Saint Lil Ron Trending On Twitter, Yves Saint Laurent Wept  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

