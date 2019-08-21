Spidey Struggle: Sony & Disney Square Off Over Rights To Spider-Man, MCU Twitter On Edge #SaveSpidey

The rise of comics to film adaptations have a gold standard set by way of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but a key figure and fan-favorite hang in the balance. Sony and Disney are currently squaring off over the rights to the Spider-Man franchise, which could see Peter Parker once again outside the MCU loop.

As initially reported by Deadline, the two mega-corporations are at odds over Disney asking Sony to shoulder half of the financing of the franchise going forward. Disney already owns merchandising rights to Spider-Man so it was expected that if they didn’t take the deal, Marvel would no longer have rights within its universe to use the character.

This comes just as Tom Holland’s run as the web-slinging hero has become both a critical and commercial success after the worldwide box office tally of Spider-Man: Far From Home. The fate of Holland’s Spidey looks bleak and fans on Twitter are fearful that dark days for the franchise are ahead. A hashtag, #SaveSpidey, serves as a rallying cry for fans but who knows what effect it will truly have on the Disney and Sony brass.

Check out some of the reactions to the potential end of Spider-Man in the MCU below.

Photo: Getty

