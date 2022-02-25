CLOSE
HomeNews

State Bicycle Co. & Wu-Tang Clan Collab On New Bikes [Photos]

State Bicycle Co & Wu-Tang Clan

Source: State Bicycle Co. / State Bicycle Co.


Wu-Tang Clan is for the children, and fly bicycles, too. The State Bicycle Co. has announced a new collaboration with the Hip-Hop icons from Shaolin.

Ten years ago State Bicycle Co. first linked up with the Wu-Tang Brand to honor the 20th anniversary of the group’s debut Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). A decade later and the latest team up pays further homage to the WTC’s legacy.

The new Wu-Tang and State Bicycle Co. collab features a full line of bikes, parts, and apparel, including their three most popular models; the Klunker, the Core Line and the 6061 Black Label. There’s a model for no matter where you land on the bike riding spectrum, and all are aesthetically pleasing, dipped in the black and yellow colorway familiar to fans of the Wu-Tang aka Killa Beez.

The Klunker takes its design cues from traditional beach cruisers, mountain bikes, and BMX bikes and costs $500. The Core Line is a steel-framed fixed gear bike that will run you $450 or $199 for just the frameset. The 6061 Black Label is for the Tour De France types with its 6061 Aluminum frame, tapered head tube and a full carbon fork that goes for a healthy $750 for the full shebang.

Some of the clutch parts include Wu-emblazoned saddles, stems and bar tape. The apparel is also dope, including jersey, bibs and bike caps.

State Bicycle Co & Wu-Tang Clan

Source: State Bicycle Co. / State Bicycle Co.


Check out some detailed photos of the State Bicycle Co &amp; Wu-Tang Clan collab in the gallery. Get your coins and order from the collection right here.

State Bicycle Co. & Wu-Tang Clan Collab On New Bikes [Photos]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. State Bicycle Co & Wu-Tang Clan

State Bicycle Co & Wu-Tang Clan Source:State Bicycle Co.

State Bicycle Co & Wu-Tang Clan state bicycle co & wu-tang clan

2. State Bicycle Co & Wu-Tang Clan

State Bicycle Co & Wu-Tang Clan Source:State Bicycle Co.

State Bicycle Co & Wu-Tang Clan state bicycle co & wu-tang clan

3. State Bicycle Co & Wu-Tang Clan

State Bicycle Co & Wu-Tang Clan Source:State Bicycle Co.

State Bicycle Co & Wu-Tang Clan state bicycle co & wu-tang clan

4. State Bicycle Co & Wu-Tang Clan

State Bicycle Co & Wu-Tang Clan Source:State Bicycle Co.

State Bicycle Co & Wu-Tang Clan state bicycle co & wu-tang clan

5. State Bicycle Co & Wu-Tang Clan

State Bicycle Co & Wu-Tang Clan Source:State Bicycle Co.

State Bicycle Co & Wu-Tang Clan state bicycle co & wu-tang clan

6. State Bicycle Co & Wu-Tang Clan

State Bicycle Co & Wu-Tang Clan Source:State Bicycle Co.

State Bicycle Co & Wu-Tang Clan state bicycle co & wu-tang clan

7. State Bicycle Co & Wu-Tang Clan

State Bicycle Co & Wu-Tang Clan Source:State Bicycle Co.

State Bicycle Co & Wu-Tang Clan state bicycle co & wu-tang clan

8. State Bicycle Co & Wu-Tang Clan

State Bicycle Co & Wu-Tang Clan Source:State Bicycle Co.

State Bicycle Co & Wu-Tang Clan state bicycle co & wu-tang clan

9. State Bicycle Co & Wu-Tang Clan

State Bicycle Co & Wu-Tang Clan Source:State Bicycle Co.

State Bicycle Co & Wu-Tang Clan state bicycle co & wu-tang clan

10. State Bicycle Co & Wu-Tang Clan

State Bicycle Co & Wu-Tang Clan Source:State Bicycle Co.

State Bicycle Co & Wu-Tang Clan state bicycle co & wu-tang clan

11. State Bicycle Co & Wu-Tang Clan

State Bicycle Co & Wu-Tang Clan Source:State Bicycle Co.

State Bicycle Co & Wu-Tang Clan state bicycle co & wu-tang clan

Related Galleries
Twitter Schools Youngster On The Fact MC Hammer Was About That Action
DJ Akademiks Feels The Wrath of Megan Thee Stallion & Twitter After Tweeting False Tory Lanez Case Details
Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee Said Queen Elizabeth Allegedly Died, Twitter Demands Receipts
YE FKA Kanye West Hosts Live ‘DONDA 2’ Listening Event, Twitter Remarks On Technical Difficulties #DONDA2
‘Black Ink Crew’ Recap: Donna Leaves The Show, Spyder Still Hating On Rok & Crystal, Ceaser Is Still Beefing With Cheyenne
Close