Close
News

Stefon Diggs Vibes to Sexyy Red's 'Get It Sexy'

Stefon Diggs Vibes to Sexyy Red’s ‘Get It Sexy’

Published on January 21, 2025
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Baltimore Ravens v Houston Texans

Source: Alex Slitz / Getty

Stefon Diggs is out here having fun and showing love to rapper Sexyy Red’s music. While he and his brother Trevon were doing a photoshoot, Sexyy Red’s song “Get It Sexyy” came on, and they just started vibing to it. Stefon was dancing, and while the photographer flicked him up. Of course, the internet trolls had something to say, making fun of Stefon’s dance moves but honestly, who cares? Dude was just living in the moment.
This isn’t the first time Stefon has shown love to Sexyy Red’s tracks. He’s already shouted out her song “SkeeYee” after scoring a touchdown. So clearly, he’s a fan of her music.

Related Stories

Whether he’s dancing during a photoshoot or celebrating a TD, Stefon is just being himself and having a good time. People can talk all they want, but Stefon doesn’t care. He’s just vibing, and we’re here for it. It’s been a rough season for Stefon Diggs. After tearing his ACL in that tough game against the Colts, he’s had to watch from the sidelines. The Texans also got knocked out by the Chiefs in the Divisional Round. But Texans fans aren’t giving up on him. They’ve been showing love, wishing him a fast recovery, and hoping he comes back next season. Everyone’s ready to see Diggs back on the field, stronger than ever, and ready to help lead the team to bigger wins. The city’s got his back and can’t wait for his return. In the meantime, Stefon is keeping himself busy dancing to Sexyy’s anthem. Check out some of the reactions to Stefon Diggs dance moves below.  

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

https://x.com/gweez150/status/1881713131787034696

8.

Stefon Diggs Vibes to Sexyy Red’s ‘Get It Sexy’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Stories from HB

    More from The Urban Daily

    You May Also Like

    83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Press Room

    Teyana Taylor, Wunmi Mosaku, Delroy Lindo, Michael B. Jordan And Ryan Coogler React To Oscar Nominations

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    Real Housewives Of Potomac, RHOP Reunion, RHOP Season 10 Reunion

    The Ravishing Red #RHOP Reunion Looks Include Dr. Wendy's Sizzling Silhouette, Karen Huger's Crimson Corset & Angel’s Old Hollywood Haute Couture

    Bossip

    Indiana Pacers Must Take Advantage of Golden Opportunity

    93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
    Win A Valentiine's Day Classic Soul Grand Prize Package!

    Win A Valentine's Day Classic Soul Show Grand Prize Package!

    Magic 95.9

    The Urban Daily

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close