Stefon Diggs Vibes to Sexyy Red’s ‘Get It Sexy’
Stefon Diggs is out here having fun and showing love to rapper Sexyy Red’s music. While he and his brother Trevon were doing a photoshoot, Sexyy Red’s song “Get It Sexyy” came on, and they just started vibing to it. Stefon was dancing, and while the photographer flicked him up. Of course, the internet trolls had something to say, making fun of Stefon’s dance moves but honestly, who cares? Dude was just living in the moment. This isn’t the first time Stefon has shown love to Sexyy Red’s tracks. He’s already shouted out her song “SkeeYee” after scoring a touchdown. So clearly, he’s a fan of her music. Whether he’s dancing during a photoshoot or celebrating a TD, Stefon is just being himself and having a good time. People can talk all they want, but Stefon doesn’t care. He’s just vibing, and we’re here for it. It’s been a rough season for Stefon Diggs. After tearing his ACL in that tough game against the Colts, he’s had to watch from the sidelines. The Texans also got knocked out by the Chiefs in the Divisional Round. But Texans fans aren’t giving up on him. They’ve been showing love, wishing him a fast recovery, and hoping he comes back next season. Everyone’s ready to see Diggs back on the field, stronger than ever, and ready to help lead the team to bigger wins. The city’s got his back and can’t wait for his return. In the meantime, Stefon is keeping himself busy dancing to Sexyy’s anthem. Check out some of the reactions to Stefon Diggs dance moves below.
