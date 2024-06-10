Close
News

Stephen A. Smith Mentions Will Smith & Chris Rock Slap Again

Stephen A. Smith Wants Will Smith To Speak To The Black Community About Chris Rock Incident

Published on June 10, 2024
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2024 Disney Upfront Stephen A. Smith offered his viewpoints on Will Smith just as the celebrated actor is enjoying some success due to the latest film in the Bad Boys franchise going number over the weekend. Stephen A. Smith, using his podcast platform, believes that Will Smith should address the Black community regarding the slapping incident involving Chris Rock at the Oscars, although it appears the community in question still loves The Fresh Prince. Via an X reply from The Art of Dialogue page, a clip of Stephen A. Smith went wide with the host opening the clip saying that forgiveness aside, Will owes the Black community an explanation. Smith did go on to add that he doesn’t harbor any hatred towards the Philadelphia native and even said that conversations with Charlie Mack, a longtime friend of the rapper and actor, helped him see the light.
That said, Smith is committed to the idea that enough wasn’t done to ease the minds of the community and that Chris Rock is owed more than what he’s received. As most would know, apologies have long been issued for the Oscars slap, which were inspired by Rock making jokes about Jada Pinkett-Smith’s appearance. It has been a long climb back to glory for Smith after largely staying out of the public eye before resurfacing and allowing himself to provide content and entertainment to his legion of fans. Alongside Martin Lawrence, the success of Bad Boys: Ride or Die has inspired some people to say it deserves the same sequel-heavy treatment as the Fast & Furious franchise. Check out the video from Stephen A. Smith regarding the Chris Rock Oscars incident, along with reaction to this latest clip and more, below.
— Photo: Getty

1.

2. He's probably not the only person that feels this way but point made.

3.

4.

5.

https://twitter.com/IamThatCeej/status/1800153225234092037

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13. Now that needs addressing.

Stephen A. Smith Wants Will Smith To Speak To The Black Community About Chris Rock Incident was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Stories from HB

    More from The Urban Daily

    You May Also Like

    LaQuan Smith - Front Row & Backstage - September 2025 New York Fashion Week

    Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 127

    Bossip
    Ralph Lauren - Runway - Milan Fashion Week - Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027

    Tyson Beckford Is Still Fine, Ralph Lauren Is Still Timeless, & This Milan Menswear Moment Is Everything

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    NFL: OCT 19 Dolphins at Browns

    List Of NFL Coaches, Coordinators, and GMs Hired In 2026

    93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
    Win A Valentiine's Day Classic Soul Grand Prize Package!

    Win A Valentine's Day Classic Soul Show Grand Prize Package!

    Magic 95.9

    The Urban Daily

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close